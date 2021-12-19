New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,596 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $186.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

