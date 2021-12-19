New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

