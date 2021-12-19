Newscrypto (NWC) Price Down 9% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

