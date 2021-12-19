NewYorkCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,647.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $6,647.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00330798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

