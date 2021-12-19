Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in November

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.0 days.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NXPRF stock remained flat at $$93.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. Nexans has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

