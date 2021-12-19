NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $146.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.71 million and the highest is $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.63 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

