NFT Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. NFT has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $84,656.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

