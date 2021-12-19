Niftyx Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $158,161.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

