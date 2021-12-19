Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $905,575.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $37.98 million and $905,575.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,325,558,893 coins and its circulating supply is 8,711,308,893 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

