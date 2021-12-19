Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $941,608.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and approximately $941,608.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.37 or 0.08395019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00329336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00929529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074528 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00390512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00264586 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,329,228,627 coins and its circulating supply is 8,714,978,627 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.