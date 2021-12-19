nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

LASR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 532,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

