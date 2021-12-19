Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

