Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,493,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

NPIFF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Northland Power has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $41.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.9568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

