nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

