Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.22

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $519,252.52 and approximately $947.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.66 or 0.99344666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00908907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

