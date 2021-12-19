NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 356.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

