O-I Glass’ (OI) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE OI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 3,511,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

