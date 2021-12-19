O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.