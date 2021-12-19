Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.