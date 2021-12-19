Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.25.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $119.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $133.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

