OAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $227,057.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.
OAX Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “
Buying and Selling OAX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
