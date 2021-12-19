OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $181,713.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $181,713.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007157 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.