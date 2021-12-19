Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.32 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $491,045.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

