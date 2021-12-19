ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.17

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $19,097.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

