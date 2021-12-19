Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $3.43

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $172,516.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00007247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.29 or 0.99126067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00901734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

