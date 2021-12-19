Oikos (OKS) Price Tops $0.0030

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Oikos has a market cap of $565,625.01 and approximately $5,861.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

