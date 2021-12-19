OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $130,682.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007150 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

