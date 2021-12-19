Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 4,047,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

