Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,047,301. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,617. The firm has a market cap of $387.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

