Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,453 shares of company stock worth $27,306,050 over the last 90 days.
OLO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 3,639,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,027. OLO has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
