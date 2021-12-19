Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,761 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

