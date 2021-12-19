Omni Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00007053 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $18.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00330775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,300 coins and its circulating supply is 562,984 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.