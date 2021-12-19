ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 700,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,408 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

