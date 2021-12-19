One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

