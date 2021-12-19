OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $292,444.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $292,444.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00041653 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.
OneLedger Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “
OneLedger Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.
