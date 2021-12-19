OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $292,444.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $292,444.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

