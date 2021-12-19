Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $602.20 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $602.20 million and $58.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00228645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.30 or 0.00518991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

