OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006893 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

