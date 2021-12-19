Opium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,650.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $180,650.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

