Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Reaches $6.68 on Top Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $6.68 or 0.00014216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $807,864.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

