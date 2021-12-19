Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $36,958.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

