Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.49 or 0.08294429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.71 or 0.99895360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

