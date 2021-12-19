Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

