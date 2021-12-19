Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
