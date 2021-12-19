Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 2,224,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

