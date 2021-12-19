Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

