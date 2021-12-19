Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on OWLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

