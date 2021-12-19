Oxen Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $41,678.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.47 or 0.08319989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00326635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.11 or 0.00925972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00385476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00263462 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,374,464 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

