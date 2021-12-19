Oxygen 24 Hour Volume Hits $544,429.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $75.09 million and $544,429.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,270,824 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.