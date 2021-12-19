Oxygen Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $70.44 million and $1.03 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,388,286 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.