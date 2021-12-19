PAC Global Hits One Day Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010556 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00156434 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00553896 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

