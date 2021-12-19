Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

